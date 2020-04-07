White paper provides procurement and finance professionals with a preventative, proactive approach to implementing contract compliance audits



ATLANTA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its white paper, “Contract Audit: The Power of Prevention” is available for download at https://www.prgx.com/resources/contract-audit-the-power-of-prevention-2/ .

Supplier contract audits have traditionally focused on finding past billing errors and helping companies recover those funds. As contracts continue to evolve in an increasingly complex business environment, enhanced audit strategies are necessary to identify errors more quickly and prevent them in the future.

“Contract Audit: The Power of Prevention” offers procurement and finance professionals new strategies to expand the value of their audit program and recover lost profit faster. The white paper provides an overview of current industry trends and addresses:

How companies can move from a reactive to proactive contract audit program;





The origin of overpayment issues and how to identify and fix their root cause; and





Ways to mature contract audit programs and efficiently expand their scope.

“Implementing a traditional contract compliance program can help companies across industries ensure they are making the most of their supplier relationships,” said Sara Clark, Director of Product Management. “Contract compliance has traditionally focused on a reactionary approach, where dollars are recovered after the fact. Moving forward, businesses are adopting preventative, proactive contract compliance programs that capture and correct mistakes early on, so businesses continue to reap the benefits rather than a repeating cycle of error correction.”

In addition to the release of the white paper, PRGX hosted a webinar on “Contract Audit: The Power of Prevention” led by contract compliance experts Jon Daniells and Sara Clark. The webinar is available for download at https://www.prgx.com/resources/contract-audit-the-power-of-prevention/ .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

