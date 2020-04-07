Copenhagen, 7 April 2020





In accordance with sections §§ 38 and 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, EAC Invest A/S hereby gives notice that the Company, as of today’s date, is in possession of 19.4 per cent of the total share capital and voting rights in EAC Invest A/S (previously 0.85 per cent).



The increase in the Company’s holding of treasury share is a result of the redemption of shares in connection with the completion of a reverse share split, cf. company announcement no. 9/2020 for further information. The treasury shares acquired as a result of the redemption are expected to be cancelled by decision made at a subsequent general meeting.





Sincerely,

EAC Invest A/S





For further information please contact:

Martin Thaysen, CEO, e-mail investorinformation@eac.dk





Attachment