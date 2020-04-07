With reference to the stock exchange notice of 24 February, please note that the board of directors of NORBIT in an announcement on 7 April proposes to adjust its dividend proposal from NOK 0.60 per share, to NOK 0.30 per share.

Dividend amount: 0.30

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 May 2020

Ex-date: 5 May 2020

Record date: 6 May 2020

Payment date: From 13 May 2020

Date of approval: 4 May 2020

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.