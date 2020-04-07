New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specimen Validity Testing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881057/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on specimen validity testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven growing consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs, rising number of product approvals, and increasing adoption of workplace drug testing practices. In addition, growing consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The specimen validity testing market analysis include types and geographic landscapes



The specimen validity testing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Products

• Services



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies growing adoption of inorganic growth strategies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the specimen validity testing market growth during the next few years. Growing adoption of inorganic growth strategies by vendors, identification of new markers for detecting adulteration, and advent of rapid POC testing procedures will lead to sizable demand in the market,

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Specimen Validity Testing Market sizing

• Specimen Validity Testing Market forecast

• Specimen Validity Testing Market industry analysis





