AVON, Conn., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As takeovers in the voluntary/worksite market continue to become more commonplace, carriers must account for this practice in their overall business acquisition and retention strategies. Fifty-six percent of new business annualized premium was reported as takeover premium in 2018, according to Eastbridge’s U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. While this represents a significant increase in takeovers from 12% in 2006 (the first year this data was tracked), there has been a stabilization trend in takeover sales over the last few years, with much smaller per-year increases noted than in previous years.



The objective of the Takeovers and the Voluntary Market Spotlight™ Report is to provide comparative data on takeover business as well as takeover trends and practices of voluntary/worksite carriers. Some of the topics covered in the study include:

Changes in takeover business volume in the last three years

Anticipated takeover volume in the next three to five years

Takeover business approach and preferences

Detailed takeover practices by carrier

Takeover percentages by product

Differences in takeover levels by case size and commission type

Typical case duration before takeover

Carrier strategies for reduction of takeovers

Future trends and concerns about takeover business

