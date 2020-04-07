Crédit Agricole Assurances has announced today the release of its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report (SFCR).

Since the implementation of Solvency 2 on January 1st, 2016 and more specifically within the Pillar 3 framework of the Directive concerning the public disclosure, Crédit Agricole Assurances has published today its 2019 group’ SFCR.

This report, in addition to the annual quantitative reporting templates provided in appendices of the report, gives an overview of Crédit Agricole Asssurances’ business, system of governance, risk profile, balance sheet valuation and solvency situation.

Crédit Agricole Assurances’ SFCR is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website (https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors).

