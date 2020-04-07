Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of akcinė bendrovė “Pieno žvaigždės”, registered address Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected ant stored in the Register of Legal Entities, is called on 29 April 2020 at 11.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company‘s Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 10.30 a.m.

Taking into account the recommendations of the Ministry of Economics and Innovations of the Republic of Lithuania and of the Bank of Lithuania, in case on the day of the Meeting the quarantine regime shall still be in force in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania, all the shareholders shall have a right to participate in the Meeting only by a single mean, foreseen in the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Companies – by filling the General Ballot Paper and providing it in advance to the Company at its address Perkūnkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania. If the quarantine regime will already be revoked on the day of the Meeting, it shall take place with no limitations regarding the form of attendance thereof.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+3702461419

Attachments