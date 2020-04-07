New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724802/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on glaucoma surgery devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven increasing prevalence of glaucoma, rapid technological advances, and increasing initiatives for customer training and awareness. In addition, increasing prevalence of glaucoma is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glaucoma surgery devices market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes.



The glaucoma surgery devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• MIGS Devices

• 501 To 1000 Kw Laser Therapy Devices

• Conventional Therapy Devices

• Above

By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies increasing adoption of SLT as primary therapy as one of the prime reasons driving the glaucoma surgery devices market growth during the next few years. Also, paradigm shift of ocular implant procedures from hospitals to ASCS will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market sizing

• Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market forecast

• Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market industry analysis"





