Aurora, Ill., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of their new online BERNINA Made to Create Studio. The BERNINA Made to Create Studio will consist of a series of online lessons that are focused on general sewing, quilting, embroidery and serging. Each participant will able to keep the finished project once the lesson is complete. These video lessons will be featured on BERNINA of America’s blog, WeAllSew.

“We are excited to bring our community a new way to learn and express their creativity,” said Connie Fanders, Director of Education and Training at BERNINA of America. “Each lesson will feature easy-to-follow instructions from one of our experienced BERNINA educators. Whether you are a new or seasoned sewist, we are looking forward to sharing our creative knowledge and having fun together.”

Each lesson will be supported with videos and step-by-step instructions, including a list of materials that will be used. Participants will be able to easily follow along with the tips and tricks provided by the BERNINA educator. At the end of the lesson, participants will be able to either show off a newly created project or take the newly learned techniques and sewing knowledge and apply them to future projects. Participants will also be able to download the handout after each class. All of the lessons will post based on categories: quilting, sewing, embroidery, software and overlocking/serging. The series kicks-off with lessons on creating an equilateral table runner, techniques on free-motion quilting with rulers and a quilt label.

“BERNINA of America is always striving to develop new ways to serve as a creative resource for our community. The new online BERNINA Made to Create Studio is the perfect example of this,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “Whether through online classes or our new temporary policy that allows BERNINA Dealers to deliver product directly to the customer, BERNINA of America is committed to keeping our customers safe and healthy. We hope these measures provide a much-needed creative outlet to those who need it.”

For more information on BERNINA, WeAllSew and the online BERNINA Made to Create Studio visit www.bernina.com.

###

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com