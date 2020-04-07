NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor, the leading SEO and content marketing technology company, today announced the results of its extensive survey of marketers’ responses to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey, commissioned to provide insight into marketers’ reactions to the pandemic’s international upheaval, received 317 responses from marketing professionals including managers, directors, VPs, and C-suite executives from dozens of industries worldwide.
Key findings include:
Seth Besmertnik, Conductor CEO, said: “Most media investments are fleeting. You buy an impression, you get an impression. You buy a click, you get a click. Your content and SEO are like bonds. You invest today. You begin to get yield today, and if you execute well, you continue to drive value for many years - without making any more investments. This is like a high-yield bond fund, not a lot of risk, and it just grows and grows and grows.”
Additional survey findings include:
As one anonymous respondent said, “We’re moving some of our cut media budget to SEO so we can maintain traffic and build our brand. We’re preparing for when consumer demand comes back and using search trends to monitor whether our audience is changing in any significant way so we’re ready on the other side of this.”
Download the survey for free at cndr.co/covid-research. For more information on Conductor, please visit Conductor.com.
