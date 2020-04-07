Washington, D.C., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global architecture, planning and design firm CallisonRTKL announces that Ashraf M. Fahmy, CPA has joined the practice as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the Washington D.C. office. In addition to leading finance and accounting, he will serve as an integral member of the strategic mergers and acquisitions team to bolster the breadth and strength of the firm in the marketplace.

“In addition to financial expertise, Ashraf brings a deep understanding of the AEC industry and extensive global experience to the firm, says Kelly Farrell, CallisonRTKL president and CEO. “His collaborative approach to doing business will only enhance our team-based culture. There is no doubt that Ashraf has what it takes to help steer the firm through today’s uncertainty – dealing with pandemics and market volatility.”

In a career of nearly three decades, Ashraf is best known for accelerating the growth of top global engineering and construction firms. He joins CallisonRTKL from CHA Inc. in Atlanta where he was Senior Vice President of Finance, responsible for evaluating and establishing systems infrastructure policies and improving efficiencies. As a member of the executive team he led mergers and acquisitions including the due diligence and integration of two major acquisitions. Prior to his time with CHA Inc. he was CFO of International Engineering and Construction for AMEC Foster Wheeler and Regional Controller for URS Corporation, both in Georgia.

“CallisonRTKL is a powerhouse in the industry,” says Ashraf. “With its global presence, advanced digital infrastructure, and collaborative, team-based approach, the firm is agile and can respond quickly to any circumstance, which is an asset in the current market. The practice is also an innovator in the effort to improve wellbeing and create resilient and sustainable places,” he adds. “I am excited to be part of a firm dedicated to creating healthy and happy environments.”

Ashraf earned a Bachelor of Finance from the University of Assiut in Egypt. He is a certified public accountant and a Six Sigma Green Belt. He serves on a local board of Shelters to Shutters, which provides housing and employment to individuals who have lost jobs and are facing homelessness.

About CallisonRTKL

CallisonRTKL is a global architecture, planning and design practice. Over the last 70 years, we have created some of the world’s most memorable and successful environments for developers, retailers, investors, institutions and public entities. Our work has set us apart as the number one retail design firm in the world and a top-five architecture practice across multiple disciplines and sectors. Our team of nearly 1,500 professionals around the world is committed to advancing our clients’ businesses and enhancing quality of life. callisonrtkl.com

Attachment

Tracy Schneider CallisonRTKL 206.605.9607 tracy.schneider@crtkl.com