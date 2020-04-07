AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intiva Health recently selected Prysm Group, an economic consulting firm specializing in the distributed ledger space, to drive the development of foundational tokenomics and incentive design for its Ready Doc™ platform.

Prysm Group is an economics, incentives, and governance consulting firm led by PhD-level economists from the world’s top universities including Harvard and MIT. Their leadership team includes recipients of the Nobel Prize in Economics and economic developers for the world’s leading corporations including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Merrill Lynch and others.



Prsym Group has presented research findings at the top crypto economic conferences including Stanford and UC Berkeley.



Through the use of contract theory, game theory, market design, and social choice theory, Prysm Group specializes in creating and auditing customized marketplace mechanism solutions for blockchain and distributed ledger databases. Prysm Group’s areas of expertise include consortium governance, consensus governance, foundational tokenomics, incentive design, and platform design.

Their proven research-driven approach brings the clarity and understanding needed to deliver pivotal value in the application of this breakthrough technology.

“We are working with Prysm Group to evaluate every aspect of our token economic model. Their leadership team, previous work with Hedera Hashgraph, and impressive history of guiding economic analysis and design for distributed ledger platforms made this an easy choice for us to make,” said Alexander Candelario, President, and Director at Intiva Health.

Ready Doc provides medical credentialing, enrollment, compliance and communication services for health care organizations and licensed providers as well as continuing medical education courses.

Thousands of licensed medical providers have uploaded their credential documents to Ready Doc, which serves as a secure repository. The actions taken by platform users, such as creating an account to upload or update credential documents, can be rewarded with incentives such as cryptocurrency tokens. Through the use of economic fields such as market design and contract theory, Prysm Group will provide Intiva Health with a custom economic design and blueprint.

“Intiva Health’s platform brings innovation to a multi-billion dollar industry that is ripe for disruption. Responding to current market needs relating to administration, education, and other health industry processes, Intiva Health is well aligned to address the need for digital advancement.” said Guido Molinari, Managing Partner of Prysm Group.

Developing the economic foundation will be delivered in two phases. Prysm Group is currently conducting an overview of the top economic challenges that the network design will need to address and identifying preliminary recommendations for economic design. Upon completion of this, Phase 2, which includes incentive parameterization, will be scheduled to begin.

About Ready Doc:

Born out of years of experience in health care administration and practice management, the Ready Doc™ platform directly addresses the inefficiencies in health care credentialing. The platform presents an all-in-one solution in which medical professionals can complete credentialing and compliance requirements, leading to a significant increase in earnings potential.

About Intiva Health:

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc, the first and only free credential management software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

