Stockholm, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Styrelsen för Vostok New Ventures Ltd. (”Bolaget” eller “Vostok New Ventures”) föreslår att Vostok New Ventures-koncernen genomför ett domicilbyte från Bermuda till Sverige (”Domicilbytet”). Domicilbytet avses att genomföras genom ett så kallat scheme of arrangement enligt bermudiansk rätt, varigenom svenska depåbevis (”Depåbevis”) i Vostok New Ventures löses in och byts ut mot aktier i ett svenskt koncernföretag som, efter Domicilbytet, kommer utgöra det nya moderföretaget i Vostok New Ventures-koncernen.

Bakgrund och motiv

Bolaget bedömer att Domicilbytet kommer att öka Bolagets strategiska flexibilitet utan att det medför några märkbara risker på Bolagets operativa verksamhetsmodell, långsiktiga strategi och förmåga att bibehålla en globalt konkurrenskraftig bolagsskattesats.

Bolaget har noga övervägt effekterna av Domicilbytet på dess aktieägare. Sverige har ett välutvecklat rättssystem som främjar en hög standard av bolagsstyrning. Vostok New Ventures-koncernen kommer, efter Domicilbytet, fortsatt vara föremål för IFRS rapporteringskrav, Nasdaq Stockholms regler om bolagstyrning och Svensk kod för bolagsstyrning.

Bolagets styrelse har övervägt såväl potentiella fördelar som risker med Domicilbytet och har enhälligt godkänt Domicilbytet och rekommenderar aktieägarna att rösta till förmån för Domicilbytet.

Förfarandet för Domicilbytet

Domicilbytet föreslås beslutas vid en särskild domstolsbeordrad stämma i Vostok New Ventures Ltd. (”Särskild Stämma”), som avses hållas under det första halvåret 2020, där Depåbevisinnehavare i Vostok New Ventures kommer att besluta om ett godkännande av ett scheme of arrangement enligt bermudiansk rätt (”Scheme of Arrangement”). I enlighet med Scheme of Arrangement så löses Depåbevisen i Vostok New Ventures in och Depåbevisinnehavarna erhåller, för varje Depåbevis som innehas i Bolaget, en ny röstberättigad aktie i ett svenskt koncernföretag som, efter Domicilbytet, kommer utgöra moderföretaget i Vostok New Ventures-koncernen.

Aktierna i det svenska koncernföretaget kommer, i samband med Domicilbytet, att tas upp till handel på Nasdaq Stockholm och samtliga Depåbevis i Vostok New Ventures kommer att avnoteras.

Domicilbytet förväntas inte påverka Vostok New Ventures-koncernens nuvarande eller framtida verksamhet eftersom det inte sker någon omstrukturering utöver bytet av moderföretag i Vostok New Ventures-koncernen.

Villkor

Ett fullgörande av Domicilbytet kommer att vara villkorat av att:

den Särskilda Stämman beslutar om att godkänna Scheme of Arrangement. Ett sådant beslut kräver stöd från Depåbevisinnehavare med inte mindre än 75 procent av såväl de avgivna rösterna som de aktier som representeras av de Depåbevis som är representerade vid den Särskilda Stämman. Därutöver så kräver ett sådant beslut att det har biträtts av mer än 50 procent av de Depåbevisinnehavare som är närvarande vid den Särskilda Stämman,

Bermudas högsta domstol (En. Supreme Court of Bermuda), vid ett sammanträde som hålls efter den Särskilda Stämman, godkänner Scheme of Arrangement så som det har godkänts av den Särskilda Stämman, och

ett godkännande från innehavarna av Bolagets befintliga 5,75 % Senior Secured Callable Fixed Rate Bonds 2019/2022(”Obligationerna”) respektive långivaren under Bolagets befintliga super senior revolving credit facility (”Kreditfaciliteten”) att genomföra Domicilbytet och justera finansieringsdokumenten för Obligationerna och Kreditfaciliteten att tillåta det svenska koncernföretaget att anta förpliktelser och status som emittent för Obligationerna och låntagare för Kreditfaciliteten.

Uttalande från Aktiemarknadsnämnden

Aktiemarknadsnämnden (“AMN”) har beviljat Vostok New Ventures undantag från att tillämpa avsnitt V i Takeover-reglerna vid Domicilbytet. AMN:s fullständiga uttalande (AMN 2020:09) finns tillgängligt på AMN:s hemsida, www.aktiemarknadsnamnden.se .

Indikativ tidplan

Information om den indikativa tidplanen för Domicilbytet kommer att presenteras i samband med kallelsen till den Särskilda Stämman. Kallelsen till den Särskilda Stämman förväntas offentliggöras av Bolaget under det första halvåret 2020.

Telefonkonferens och webcast

Vostok New Ventures kommer att bjuda in investerare, analytiker och media till en telefonkonferens och webcast den 29 april 2020 med syftet att presentera Domicilbytet och övervägandena därtill. Presentationen kommer att hållas av VD Per Brilioth i samband med konferenssamtalet avseende Bolagets Q1-rapport och kommer att avslutas med en frågesession. Mer information, inklusive länk till webcast och inringningsdetaljer, kommer att hållas tillgängligt på Bolagets hemsida när eventet närmar sig.

För ytterligare information vänligen kontakta:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

Handlingar som beskriver Domicilbytet och Scheme of Arrangement närmare kommer att offentliggöras och hållas tillgängligt på Bolagets hemsida, www.vostoknewventures.com , i anslutning till kallelsen till den Särskilda Stämman.

Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 7 april 2020 kl. 21.00 (CEST).

Vostok New Ventures Ltd. är ett investmentbolag vars affärsidé är att genom erfarenhet, kunskap och ett omfattande nätverk identifiera och investera i tillgångar med stor värdeökningspotential. Bolaget har ett särskilt fokus på digitala marknadsplatser och företag med starka nätverkseffekter. Vostok New Ventures depåbevis (SDB) är noterade på Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap-segmentet, under kortnamnet VNV SDB. För mer information om Vostok New Ventures, besök www.vostoknewventures.com .

Notice to US investors in Vostok New Ventures: The Redomestication relates to the SDRs of a Bermuda company that is a “foreign private issuer” (as defined under Rule 3b-4 under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “US Exchange Act”)) and is being made by means of a Scheme of Arrangement provided for under Bermuda law. A transaction effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules or the proxy solicitation rules under the US Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Redomestication is primarily subject to the disclosure requirements and practices applicable in Bermuda to schemes of arrangement, which differ from the disclosure requirements of the United States tender offer and proxy solicitation rules.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

The issuance of shares pursuant to the Redomestication and Scheme of Arrangement will not be registered under the Securities Act, and will be issued pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 3(a)(10) under the Securities Act.

Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission, nor any US state securities commission, has approved or disapproved of the shares to be issued in connection with the Redomestication and Scheme of Arrangement, or determined if this announcement is accurate or complete.

Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the US.

Forward-Looking Statements: This announcement may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “envisages”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company’s or its affiliates’ intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s or its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, and may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Bilaga