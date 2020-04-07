DALLAS, Texas, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has distributed its second round of COVID-19 relief grants as part of the $250,000 donation funds through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The company issued community-based grants to local organizations in California, Texas, Minnesota, Florida, New Mexico, Washington, Nevada, Tennessee, Virginia, and British Columbia. The financial support was provided to food pantries including the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and the North Texas Food Bank; services that deliver meals to the elderly and immunocompromised populations like Seniors First—Meals on Wheels and Nassau County Council on Aging; and lunch programs for children affected by school closures including the Boys & Girl Clubs of Greater Salt Lake and Children’s Choice Child Care Services.



“Associa and Associa Cares remains committed to fighting the uncertainty that the ever-changing COVID-19 situation brings by assisting those in need,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “It is situations like the current health crisis that truly demonstrate the kindness that people have for each other and their willingness to step up, come together, and face challenges as a united team.”



Mr. Fortin added, “We are continuing to distribute the donations across North America to provide assistance and respond in an impactful and lasting way.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



