TORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) announces today that it has appointed Larry King to the strategic advisory board. QuestCap is pleased to partner with the internationally respected broadcaster as it sources novel projects and opportunities for highly-targeted impact investing. Mr. King’s presence and character are invaluable assets in QuestCap’s efforts to deliver a sustainable, healthier future.

“Anthropogenic climate change is the gravest threat to society in generations. It is imperative that everyone contributes the best of their abilities to the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation. It will take a comprehensive international effort that includes governments, private industry, and individual citizens. Therefore, I am pleased to partner with QuestCap as their commitment and ability to urgently respond is sorely needed now,” said Larry King, the renowned host of “Larry King Live”. His many accomplishments include the Peabody Award, induction in the Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and an honorary degree from the Columbia School of Medicine. Mr. King is also the major fundraiser for The Larry King Cardiac Foundation.

He continues, “QuestCap has the experience and expertise to source and fund innovative projects and research. It is an honor to advise this organization as they bring together researchers in academia, innovators in private industry, and the organizations that are on the frontlines. The world desperately needs to reduce its carbon footprint and their ability to bring radical new projects to market is incredibly valuable. QuestCap also understands that in addition to reacting to the climate emergency, it is important to restore our societies by funding research that leads to a lower impact, and more sustainable future. I look forward to making a positive difference with QuestCap and the other remarkable members of the advisory board.”

About Larry King

Larry King has conducted over 40,000 interviews over a 60-year career and is recognized worldwide as one of the best media personalities of our time. He can be seen presently hosting “Larry King Now” on Ora TV, Hulu and RT. Mr. King is best known for his TV interview and phone-in talk show, “Larry King Live” on CNN, which he hosted nightly from 1985 to 2010. Celebrities, politicians, athletes and newsmakers from around the planet have experienced Larry King’s unique disarming interview style and come to trust him as a friend and talented professional. From JFK and Vladimir Putin, to the Dalai Lama and Lady Gaga, anyone having an impact on the world has sat across the desk from Larry King.

About QuestCap

QuestCap is an investment company that seeks to enhance shareholder value over the long term by opportunistically making various investments that may include, without limitation, the acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

