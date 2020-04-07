TAMPA, FL, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and SaaS performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, has launched a comprehensive Coronavirus Resource Center which offers complimentary online training and other resources to educate and help individuals and their loved ones stay safe and healthy.

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center will serve as a repository of accurate and critical information for communities to access during this difficult time. It provides CDC-based resources for families, employers and employees, businesses, caregivers, first responders, and cleaning and disinfection crews. The resource center will continue to evolve and expand as new information and CDC guidance is released about the coronavirus.

“The world is a much different place than it was a month ago when we started production on our first complimentary coronavirus course,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “What hasn’t changed is Vector’s commitment to our team members, customers and communities. That’s why our team has created this comprehensive Coronavirus Resource Center full of critical resources so that individuals, families and businesses can make sure they have the right information to stay safe and healthy. Vector Solutions is ready to help.”

Current complimentary trainings available through Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center include:

Coronavirus 101: What You Need to Know

Coronavirus 102: Preparing Your Household

Coronavirus 103: Managing Stress and Anxiety

Coronavirus 104: Transitioning to a Remote Workforce

Coronavirus 105: Cleaning and Disinfecting Common Spaces

EMS Training Program for Law Enforcement Agencies

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center can be found at www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/coronavirus/ and is also shared on Vector’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn social media accounts.

The Coronavirus Resource Center evolved from the company’s Vector Cares Program, which focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more.

For more information about Vector Cares, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/how-we-serve/vector-cares/.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, ID, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

Attachment

Kara Schafer Vector Solutions (813) 864-2664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com