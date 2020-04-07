New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Warehousing and Storage Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483060/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on warehousing and storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerated warehousing, and automation at warehouses increasing efficiency and accuracy. In addition, the growing demand for refrigerated warehousing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The warehousing and storage market analysis include type segment and geographic landscapes.



The warehousing and storage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• General

• Refrigerated

• Farm products



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies rising e-commerce industry increasing need for warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the warehousing and storage market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our warehousing and storage market cover the following areas:

• Warehousing and Storage Market sizing

• Warehousing and Storage Market forecast

• Warehousing and Storage Market industry analysis





