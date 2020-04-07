Lewisville, TX, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResponsiveEd was awarded a $41 million grant from The United States Department of Education, to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses at Premier High School campuses across Texas and Arkansas. Over the next five years, funds will be used to expand 12 existing schools, open 14 new campuses, and give students an opportunity to learn the skills and earn the certifications they need to succeed in emerging professions.

“We are excited about the opportunity and the tremendous impact this will have on our current and future students,” says Grant Project Director, Lauren Fellers. “By aligning CTE course offerings with careers of increasing demand, students will receive the training and certifications they need to shorten the pathway toward a meaningful career.”

Three of the 14 new locations are planned in Arkansas and all sites were selected based on campus need. In addition to physical building expansion or construction, funds will be used to invest in state-of-the-art equipment to train students for careers of the future and enroll all Premier High School students in CTE courses.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit charter school network operating more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, visit ResponsiveEd.com

Premier High Schools® offers a mastery-based program, with varied schedules, where students can earn their diplomas and prepare for a meaningful career, military service, or continuing education. For more information about Premier High Schools, visit premierhighschools.com.

