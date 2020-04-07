STOUGHTON, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference in April:



The 19th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 14th. Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET and will also host investor meetings. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.



