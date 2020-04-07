PHOENIX, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for March 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 33,464 block hours in March 2020, a 14.8 percent drop from March 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company also reported controllable completion factors of 99.85 percent and 99.99 percent for American and United respectively.

Commenting on the results, Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein said, “Our industry is in uncharted territory. The drop in departures and block hours reflects the significantly reduced demand our partners are seeing as a result of concerns over COVID-19. I am incredibly proud and thankful for the performance our people have continued to deliver during this turbulent time.”

Operating statistics for March 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

Mar-20 Mar-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Block Hours American 15,063 17,321 -13.0 % 96,667 99,319 -2.7 % United 18,401 21,940 -16.1 % 127,199 127,711 -0.4 % Total 33,464 39,261 -14.8 % 223,866 227,030 -1.4 % Mar-20 Mar-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Departures American 8,391 9,945 -15.6 % 55,377 56,875 -2.6 % United 8,718 11,016 -20.9 % 62,783 63,884 -1.7 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.85 % 99.20 % 0.7 % 99.71 % 99.22 % 0.5 % United 99.99 % 99.69 % 0.3 % 99.98 % 99.67 % 0.3 % Total Completion Factor* American 85.67 % 96.38 % -11.1 % 95.98 % 96.66 % -0.7 % United 81.38 % 99.39 % -18.1 % 96.48 % 98.70 % -2.2 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 135 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of March 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with an average of approximately 662 daily departures and 3,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

investor@mesa-air.com

