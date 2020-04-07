NEWARK, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ended February 28, 2020.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

Net sales of $272.0 million

GAAP net income (loss) of ($9.7) million, or ($0.41) per share

Non-GAAP net income of $12.8 million, or $0.52 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million

Increased cash and equivalents to $141.9 million

“In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we generated financial results above the midpoint of our guidance range driven by excellent performance from our team members along with better than expected performance from both our Specialty Memory and Brazil businesses,” commented Ajay Shah, Chairman and CEO. “Despite the challenges we all face during the COVID-19 crisis, we remain optimistic about the longer-term positioning of our businesses.”

“During the quarter we significantly improved our capital structure through the issuance of $250 million of convertible senior notes in a private placement, the majority of the proceeds of which we used to pay down our existing, higher interest rate debt, thereby recapitalizing our balance sheet, lowering our interest expense, eliminating quarterly principal payments and extending the debt maturity,” added Jack Pacheco, COO and CFO.

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (In millions, except per share amounts) Q2 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY19 Q2 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY19 Net sales $ 272.0 $ 272.0 $ 304.1 $ 272.0 $ 272.0 $ 304.1 Gross profit $ 51.5 $ 54.3 $ 57.1 $ 52.9 $ 55.7 $ 57.8 Operating income $ 8.2 $ 5.9 $ 22.5 $ 17.3 $ 18.2 $ 27.7 Net income (loss) $ (9.7 ) $ 0.2 $ 12.8 $ 12.8 $ 13.4 $ 18.0 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.55 $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.77 (1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based upon management's current expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ending May 29, 2020. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Net Sales $270 to $300 million Gross Margin - GAAP / Non-GAAP 20% to 22% Diluted EPS - GAAP* $0.33 ± $0.05 Share-based compensation per share $0.20 Intangible amortization per share $0.15 Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP* $0.68 ± $0.05 Expected diluted share count 24.6 million *EPS does not include any potential loss from the mark to market of the capped call.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, capped call mark to market (MTM) adjustment, integration expenses, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, capped call MTM adjustment, convertible debt original issue discount (OID), integration expenses, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual expenses, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The Company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The Company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory products, Brazil products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions.

See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smartembedded.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2020 November 29,

2019 March 1,

2019 February 28,

2020 March 1,

2019 Net sales: Specialty Memory Products $ 111,455 $ 103,529 $ 115,608 $ 214,984 $ 255,557 Brazil Products 97,700 93,999 147,111 191,699 346,390 Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions 62,887 74,490 41,344 137,377 95,995 Total net sales 272,042 272,018 304,063 544,060 697,942 Cost of sales (1) (2) 220,536 217,698 246,932 438,234 555,742 Gross profit 51,506 54,320 57,131 105,826 142,200 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 14,702 14,886 11,238 29,588 23,054 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2) 28,648 33,553 23,442 62,201 48,896 Total operating expenses 43,350 48,439 34,680 91,789 71,950 Income from operations 8,156 5,881 22,451 14,037 70,250 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (4,150 ) (4,492 ) (5,273 ) (8,642 ) (11,148 ) Other income (expense), net (12,386 ) (840 ) 252 (13,226 ) (3,077 ) Total other expense (16,536 ) (5,332 ) (5,021 ) (21,868 ) (14,225 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (8,380 ) 549 17,430 (7,831 ) 56,025 Provision for income taxes 1,340 325 4,644 1,665 12,263 Net income (loss) $ (9,720 ) $ 224 $ 12,786 $ (9,496 ) $ 43,762 Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ (0.40 ) $ 1.93 Diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.55 $ (0.40 ) $ 1.88 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 23,906 23,713 22,872 23,809 22,733 Diluted 23,906 24,286 23,359 23,809 23,314 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 731 $ 730 $ 607 $ 1,461 $ 1,152 Research and development 783 744 660 1,527 1,294 Selling, general and administrative 3,133 4,482 2,881 7,615 5,757 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,647 $ 5,956 $ 4,148 $ 10,603 $ 8,203 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 647 $ 647 $ 98 $ 1,294 $ 114 Selling, general and administrative 2,766 2,766 961 5,533 1,922 Total amortization expense $ 3,413 $ 3,413 $ 1,059 $ 6,827 $ 2,036





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2020 November 29,

2019 March 1,

2019 February 28,

2020 March 1,

2019 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 51,506 $ 54,320 $ 57,131 $ 105,826 $ 142,200 GAAP gross margin 18.9 % 20.0 % 18.8 % 19.5 % 20.4 % Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales 731 730 607 1,461 1,152 Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales 647 647 98 1,294 114 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,884 $ 55,697 $ 57,836 $ 108,581 $ 143,466 Non-GAAP gross margin 19.4 % 20.5 % 19.0 % 20.0 % 20.6 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 43,350 $ 48,439 $ 34,680 $ 91,789 $ 71,950 Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex Research and development 783 744 660 1,527 1,294 Selling, general and administrative 3,133 4,482 2,881 7,615 5,757 Total 3,916 - 5,226 - 3,541 - 9,142 - 7,051 Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex Selling, general and administrative 2,766 2,766 961 5,532 1,922 Total 2,766 2,766 961 5,532 1,922 Less: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — — 126 Less: Acquisition-related expenses — 946 — 946 1,423 Less: Integration expenses 1,040 2,052 — 3,092 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 35,628 $ 37,449 $ 30,178 $ 73,077 $ 61,428 Reconciliation of income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 8,156 $ 5,881 $ 22,451 $ 14,037 $ 70,250 GAAP operating margin 3.0 % 2.2 % 7.4 % 2.6 % 10.1 % Add: Share-based compensation expense 4,647 5,956 4,148 10,603 8,203 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 1,059 6,826 2,036 Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — — 126 Add: Acquisition-related expenses — 946 — 946 1,423 Add: Integration expenses 1,040 2,052 — 3,092 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 17,256 $ 18,248 $ 27,658 $ 35,504 $ 82,038 Non-GAAP operating margin 6.3 % 6.7 % 9.1 % 6.5 % 11.8 %





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2020 November 29,

2019 March 1,

2019 February 28,

2020 March 1,

2019 Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes: GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ (8,380 ) $ 549 $ 17,430 $ (7,831 ) $ 56,025 Add: Share-based compensation expense 4,647 5,956 4,148 10,603 8,203 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 1,059 6,826 2,036 Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — — 126 Add: Acquisition-related expenses - 946 — 946 1,423 Add: Integration expenses 1,040 2,052 — 3,092 — Add: Extinguishment of term loan 6,630 — — 6,630 — Add: Capped call MTM adjustment 4,795 — — 4,795 — Add: Convertible debt discount OID 399 — — 399 — Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses 1,191 911 (47 ) 2,102 3,337 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 13,735 $ 13,827 $ 22,590 $ 27,562 $ 71,150 Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,340 $ 325 $ 4,644 $ 1,665 $ 12,263 GAAP effective tax rate -16.0 % 59.2 % 26.6 % -21.3 % 21.9 % Less: Goodwill tax credit 484 — — 484 — Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (119 ) (91 ) 5 (210 ) (333 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 975 $ 416 $ 4,639 $ 1,391 $ 12,596 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 7.1 % 3.0 % 20.5 % 5.0 % 17.7 % Reconciliation of net income (loss) and earnings per share (diluted): GAAP net income (loss) $ (9,720 ) $ 224 $ 12,786 $ (9,496 ) $ 43,762 Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss): Share-based compensation 4,647 5,956 4,148 10,603 8,203 Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 1,059 6,826 2,036 Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — — 126 Acquisition related expenses — 946 — 946 1,423 Integration expenses 1,040 2,052 — 3,092 — Extinguishment of term loan 6,630 — — 6,630 — Capped call MTM adjustment 4,795 — — 4,795 — Convertible debt discount OID 399 — — 399 — Goodwill tax credit 484 — — 484 — Foreign currency (gains)/losses 1,191 911 (47 ) 2,102 3,337 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (119 ) (91 ) 5 (210 ) (333 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,760 $ 13,411 $ 17,951 $ 26,171 $ 58,554 Shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 24,567 24,286 23,359 24,440 23,314 Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 0.77 $ 1.07 $ 2.51 GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.55 $ (0.40 ) $ 1.88





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2020 November 29,

2019 March 1,

2019 February 28,

2020 March 1,

2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ (9,720 ) $ 224 $ 12,786 $ (9,496 ) $ 43,762 Share-based compensation expense 4,647 5,956 4,148 10,603 8,203 Amortization of intangible assets 3,413 3,413 1,059 6,826 2,036 Interest expense, net 4,150 4,492 5,273 8,642 11,148 Provision for income tax 1,340 325 4,644 1,665 12,263 Depreciation 6,021 6,131 5,868 12,152 11,299 Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday) — — — — 126 Acquisition-related expenses(1) — 946 — 946 1,423 Integration expenses 1,040 2,052 — 3,092 — Extinguishment of term loan 6,630 — — 6,630 — Capped call MTM adjustment 4,795 — — 4,795 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,316 $ 23,539 $ 33,778 $ 45,855 $ 90,260 (1) Amounts in FY20 & FY19 related to acquisitions of new businesses, SMART EC & Wireless (July 2019)





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) February 28, August 30, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,860 $ 98,139 Accounts receivable, net 217,361 217,433 161,407 118,738 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,279 37,950 Total current assets 549,907 472,260 Property and equipment, net 59,029 68,345 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,665 — Other noncurrent assets 29,991 12,784 Intangible assets, net 62,498 69,325 78,347 81,423 Total assets $ 808,437 $ 704,137 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 217,256 $ 164,866 Accrued liabilities 58,425 48,980 Current portion of long-term debt 1,546 24,054 Total current liabilities 277,227 237,900 Long-term debt 191,593 182,450 Long-term operating lease liabilities 24,440 — Other long-term liabilities 8,126 10,327 Total liabilities 501,386 430,677 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 723 712 Additional paid-in capital 350,086 285,994 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (198,882 ) (177,866 ) Retained earnings 155,124 164,620 Total shareholders’ equity 307,051 273,460 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 808,437 $ 704,137





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28,

2020 November 29,

2019 March 1,

2019 February 28,

2020 March 1,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,720 ) $ 224 $ 12,786 $ (9,496 ) $ 43,762 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,435 9,544 6,927 18,979 13,335 Share-based compensation 4,647 5,956 4,148 10,603 8,203 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns (100 ) 73 34 (27 ) (70 ) Deferred income tax benefit 610 (970 ) (650 ) (360 ) (247 ) (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (18 ) (42 ) (4 ) (60 ) (1 ) Loss on mark-to-market derivatives 4,795 — — 4,795 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,630 — — 6,630 — Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,047 734 694 1,781 1,379 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,168 1,114 — 2,282 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,198 (13,688 ) 5,669 (4,490 ) (83,772 ) Inventories (3,343 ) (42,206 ) 17,084 (45,549 ) 47,660 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,386 5,110 7,424 6,496 4,242 Accounts payable (3,782 ) 60,438 (17,017 ) 56,656 31,557 Operating lease liabilities (1,058 ) (1,082 ) — (2,140 ) — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,439 62 1,959 2,501 8,358 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,334 25,267 39,054 48,601 74,406 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (4,210 ) (5,158 ) (6,232 ) (9,368 ) (19,616 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 54 42 32 96 53 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired — — (148 ) — (148 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,156 ) (5,116 ) (6,348 ) (9,272 ) (19,711 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Long-term debt payments (797 ) (6,435 ) (1,712 ) (7,232 ) (3,369 ) Purchase of capped call (21,825 ) — — (21,825 ) — Proceeds from convertible notes due 2026, net of discount 243,125 — — 243,125 — Payment for extinguishment of long-term debt (204,904 ) — — (204,904 ) — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 6,000 12,500 64,000 18,500 168,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (6,000 ) (12,500 ) (64,000 ) (18,500 ) (168,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises 641 1,166 1,071 1,807 3,473 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP — 1,242 — 1,242 968 Withholding tax on restricted stock units (351 ) (20 ) (219 ) (371 ) (219 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,889 (4,047 ) (860 ) 11,842 853 Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash * (4,596 ) (2,854 ) 374 (7,450 ) 2,392 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash * 30,471 13,250 32,220 43,721 57,940 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period * 111,389 98,139 62,954 98,139 37,234 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period * $ 141,860 $ 111,389 $ 95,174 $ 141,860 $ 95,174 * Cash balance was adjusted to include restricted cash upon adoption of ASU 2016-18 in fiscal 2019.

