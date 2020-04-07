SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
|PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
|TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
|(In thousands)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net Sales
|$
|55,266
|$
|45,618
|$
|197,177
|$
|201,210
|Cost of Sales
|38,552
|33,942
|142,435
|150,260
|Gross Profit
|$
|16,714
|$
|11,676
|$
|54,742
|$
|50,950
|Selling, General and Administrative Expense
|11,971
|11,965
|45,672
|47,137
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|4,743
|$
|(289
|)
|$
|9,070
|$
|3,813
|Interest Expense
|(19
|)
|(187
|)
|(827
|)
|(920
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|(15
|)
|(1
|)
|351
|218
|Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
|$
|4,709
|$
|(477
|)
|$
|8,594
|$
|3,111
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
|1,144
|(337
|)
|2,005
|472
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|3,565
|$
|(140
|)
|$
|6,589
|$
|2,639
|Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––
|Basic
|$
|2.98
|$
|(0.12)
|$
|5.51
|$
|2.21
|Diluted
|$
|2.98
|$
|(0.12)
|$
|5.51
|$
|2.21
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|Net Income
|$
|6,589
|$
|2,639
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
|Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
|(589
|)
|(1,659
|)
|Change in Pension Liability
|(1,204
|)
|(1,330
|)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|4,796
|$
|(350
|)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|Cash and Short-Term Investments
|$
|1,072
|$
|715
|Accounts Receivable
|28,509
|27,533
|Inventories
|20,552
|26,678
|Current Net investments in Sales-Type leases
|47
|-
|Other Current Assets
|3,763
|2,066
|Current Assets
|$
|53,943
|$
|56,992
|Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
|47,406
|50,699
|Right of Use Assets
|1,421
|-
|Other Assets
|21,355
|22,497
|Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases
|769
|-
|Total Assets
|$
|124,894
|$
|130,188
|Accounts Payable
|$
|10,534
|$
|11,177
|Current Maturities and Short-Term debt
|6,208
|10,332
|Current Lease Liabilities
|485
|-
|Other Current Liabilities
|27,021
|26,131
|Current Liabilities
|$
|44,248
|$
|47,640
|Long-Term Debt
|15,334
|21,478
|Long-Term Pension Liabilities
|30,395
|32,081
|Other Long-Term Liabilities
|1,566
|1,361
|Lease Liabilities
|936
|-
|Total Liabilities
|92,479
|102,560
|Shareholders' Investment
|32,415
|27,628
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
|$
|124,894
|$
|130,188
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|Book Value per Common Share
|$
|27.11
|$
|23.10
|Total Shares Outstanding
|1,195,866
|1,196,187
|Backlog
|$
|79,791
|$
|97,354
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
|Common Stock
|Paid-in Surplus
|Retained Earnings
|Treasury Stock
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Total
|Balance, December 31, 2018
|$
|1,508
|$
|9,708
|$
|61,895
|$
|(6,332
|)
|$
|(39,151
|)
|$
|27,628
|Add (Deduct):
|Net Income
|6,589
|6,589
|Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
|(1,793
|)
|(1,793
|)
|Treasury Stock Acquisition
|(9
|)
|(9
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2019
|$
|1,508
|$
|9,708
|$
|68,484
|$
|(6,341
|)
|$
|(40,944
|)
|$
|32,415
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
|Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|6,589
|$
|2,639
|Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities:
|Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense
|(2,890
|)
|(4,015
|)
|Bad Debt Expense
|398
|161
|Depreciation & Amortization
|6,248
|5,794
|Deferred Tax Expense
|979
|1,182
|(Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment
|(36
|)
|(164
|)
|Interest on Lease Liability for Financing
|(17
|)
|-
|Change in Assets and Liabilities
|(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable
|(1,100
|)
|(4,856
|)
|(Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings
|(985
|)
|(182
|)
|Dec (Inc) in Inventories
|6,126
|4,402
|(Inc) Dec in Prepayments
|(644
|)
|2,000
|(Inc) Dec in Net Investment in Sales-type leases
|(816
|)
|-
|Dec (Inc) in Other Assets
|52
|(57
|)
|(Inc) Dec in Deferred Taxes
|(382
|)
|(422
|)
|(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable
|(642
|)
|(3,065
|)
|(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses
|(1,006
|)
|(1,805
|)
|(Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings
|(6,327
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings
|8,223
|(1,529
|)
|Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Operating
|1,189
|-
|Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Financing
|770
|-
|Inc (Dec) In Long Term Liabilities
|206
|(1,997
|)
|Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities
|$
|15,935
|$
|(4,414
|)
|Investing Activities
|Intangibles
|(118
|)
|-
|Proceeds from Sales of Equipment
|49
|173
|Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment
|(4,340
|)
|(4,838
|)
|Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities
|$
|(4,409
|)
|$
|(4,665
|)
|Financing Activities
|(Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for operating
|(374
|)
|-
|(Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for financing
|(147
|)
|-
|(Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net
|(4,088
|)
|6,313
|(Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt
|(5,893
|)
|(922
|)
|Treasury Stock Acquisitions
|(9
|)
|(3
|)
|Net Cash (Required) Provided for Financing Activities
|$
|(10,511
|)
|$
|5,388
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
|(658
|)
|(2,165
|)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|357
|$
|(5,856
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
|715
|6,571
|Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year
|$
|1,072
|$
|715
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)
A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Revenue
|2019
|2018
|Domestic
|$
|40,310
|$
|31,188
|Mueller BV
|$
|15,043
|$
|14,730
|Eliminations
|$
|(87
|)
|$
|(300
|)
|Net Revenue
|$
|55,266
|$
|45,618
The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.
|Twelve Months Ended December 31
|Revenue
|2019
|2018
|Domestic
|$
|144,500
|$
|137,090
|Mueller BV
|$
|54,436
|$
|65,341
|Eliminations
|$
|(1,759
|)
|$
|(1,221
|)
|Net Revenue
|$
|197,177
|$
|201,210
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Net Income
|2019
|2018
|Domestic
|$
|3,319
|$
|995
|Mueller BV
|$
|192
|$
|(1,150
|)
|Eliminations
|$
|54
|$
|15
|Net Income
|$
|3,565
|$
|(140
|)
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.
|Twelve Months Ended December 31
|Net Income
|2019
|2018
|Domestic
|$
|7,412
|$
|4,686
|Mueller BV
|$
|(805
|)
|$
|(2,083
|)
|Eliminations
|$
|(18
|)
|$
|36
|Net Income
|$
|6,589
|$
|2,639
B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2019 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.
C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, were favorably affected by a $0.1 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, were unfavorably affected by a $2.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve.
D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.14 for December, 2018 and 1.12 for December, 2019, respectively.
The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2019 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.
