PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31 December 31
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Net Sales$55,266  $45,618  $197,177  $201,210 
Cost of Sales 38,552   33,942   142,435   150,260 
Gross Profit$16,714  $11,676  $54,742  $50,950 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,971   11,965   45,672   47,137 
Operating Income (Loss)$4,743  $(289) $9,070  $3,813 
Interest Expense (19)  (187)  (827)  (920)
Other Income (Expense) (15)  (1)  351   218 
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes$4,709  $(477) $8,594  $3,111 
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,144   (337)  2,005   472 
Net Income (Loss)$3,565  $(140) $6,589  $2,639 
        
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  ––           
Basic$2.98  $(0.12)  $5.51  $2.21 
Diluted$2.98  $(0.12)  $5.51  $2.21 
                


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31
  2019   2018 
    
Net Income$6,589  $2,639 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:   
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (589)  (1,659)
Change in Pension Liability (1,204)  (1,330)
    
Comprehensive Income (Loss)$4,796  $(350)
    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 December 31 December 31
  2019   2018 
    
Cash and Short-Term Investments$1,072  $715 
Accounts Receivable 28,509   27,533 
Inventories 20,552   26,678 
Current Net investments in Sales-Type leases 47   - 
Other Current Assets 3,763   2,066 
Current Assets$53,943  $56,992 
    
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 47,406   50,699 
Right of Use Assets 1,421   - 
Other Assets 21,355   22,497 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 769   - 
Total Assets$124,894  $130,188 
    
Accounts Payable$10,534  $11,177 
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 6,208   10,332 
Current Lease Liabilities 485   - 
Other Current Liabilities 27,021   26,131 
Current Liabilities$44,248  $47,640 
    
Long-Term Debt 15,334   21,478 
Long-Term Pension Liabilities 30,395   32,081 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,566   1,361 
Lease Liabilities 936   - 
Total Liabilities 92,479   102,560 
Shareholders' Investment 32,415   27,628 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment$124,894  $130,188 
        


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
    
 December 31 December 31
 2019 2018
Book Value per Common Share$27.11 $23.10
Total Shares Outstanding   1,195,866    1,196,187
Backlog$  79,791 $  97,354
      


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
            
            
            
  Common StockPaid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total
Balance, December 31, 2018 $1,508 $9,708 $61,895 $(6,332) $(39,151) $27,628 
Add (Deduct):             
Net Income     6,589     6,589 
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax          (1,793)  (1,793)
Treasury Stock Acquisition        (9)      (9)
Balance, December 31, 2019 $1,508 $9,708 $68,484 $(6,341) $(40,944) $32,415 
                      


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Operating Activities:   
    
Net Income$6,589  $2,639 
    
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities:   
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (2,890)  (4,015)
Bad Debt Expense 398   161 
Depreciation & Amortization 6,248   5,794 
Deferred Tax Expense 979   1,182 
(Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment (36)  (164)
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing (17)  - 
Change in Assets and Liabilities   
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable (1,100)  (4,856)
(Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (985)  (182)
Dec (Inc) in Inventories 6,126   4,402 
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments (644)  2,000 
(Inc) Dec in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (816)  - 
Dec (Inc) in Other Assets 52   (57)
(Inc) Dec in Deferred Taxes (382)  (422)
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (642)  (3,065)
(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses (1,006)  (1,805)
(Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings (6,327)  (2,500)
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 8,223   (1,529)
Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Operating 1,189   - 
Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Financing 770   - 
Inc (Dec) In Long Term Liabilities 206   (1,997)
Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities$15,935  $(4,414)
    
Investing Activities   
Intangibles (118)  - 
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 49   173 
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (4,340)  (4,838)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities$(4,409) $(4,665)
    
Financing Activities   
(Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for operating (374)  - 
(Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for financing (147)  - 
(Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (4,088)  6,313 
(Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt (5,893)  (922)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (9)  (3)
Net Cash (Required) Provided for Financing Activities$(10,511) $5,388 
    
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes  (658)  (2,165)
    
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents$357  $(5,856)
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 715   6,571 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year$1,072  $715 
    

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2019  2018 
Domestic$40,310 $31,188 
Mueller BV$15,043 $14,730 
Eliminations$(87)$(300)
Net Revenue$55,266 $45,618 
       

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2019  2018 
Domestic$144,500 $137,090 
Mueller BV$54,436 $65,341 
Eliminations$(1,759)$(1,221)
Net Revenue$197,177 $201,210 
       

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2019 2018 
Domestic$3,319$995 
Mueller BV$192$(1,150)
Eliminations$54$15 
Net Income$3,565$(140)
      

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2019  2018 
Domestic$7,412 $4,686 
Mueller BV$(805)$(2,083)
Eliminations$(18)$36 
Net Income$6,589 $2,639 
       

B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2019 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve.  The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, were favorably affected by a $0.1 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, were unfavorably affected by a $2.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary.  The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.14 for December, 2018 and 1.12 for December, 2019, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements.  Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2019 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.

