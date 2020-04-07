SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY TWELVE-MONTH REPORT (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 55,266 $ 45,618 $ 197,177 $ 201,210 Cost of Sales 38,552 33,942 142,435 150,260 Gross Profit $ 16,714 $ 11,676 $ 54,742 $ 50,950 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,971 11,965 45,672 47,137 Operating Income (Loss) $ 4,743 $ (289 ) $ 9,070 $ 3,813 Interest Expense (19 ) (187 ) (827 ) (920 ) Other Income (Expense) (15 ) (1 ) 351 218 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 4,709 $ (477 ) $ 8,594 $ 3,111 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,144 (337 ) 2,005 472 Net Income (Loss) $ 3,565 $ (140 ) $ 6,589 $ 2,639 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic $ 2.98 $ (0.12) $ 5.51 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 2.98 $ (0.12) $ 5.51 $ 2.21





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Twelve Months Ended December 31 2019 2018 Net Income $ 6,589 $ 2,639 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (589 ) (1,659 ) Change in Pension Liability (1,204 ) (1,330 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 4,796 $ (350 ) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 December 31 2019 2018 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 1,072 $ 715 Accounts Receivable 28,509 27,533 Inventories 20,552 26,678 Current Net investments in Sales-Type leases 47 - Other Current Assets 3,763 2,066 Current Assets $ 53,943 $ 56,992 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 47,406 50,699 Right of Use Assets 1,421 - Other Assets 21,355 22,497 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 769 - Total Assets $ 124,894 $ 130,188 Accounts Payable $ 10,534 $ 11,177 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 6,208 10,332 Current Lease Liabilities 485 - Other Current Liabilities 27,021 26,131 Current Liabilities $ 44,248 $ 47,640 Long-Term Debt 15,334 21,478 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 30,395 32,081 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,566 1,361 Lease Liabilities 936 - Total Liabilities 92,479 102,560 Shareholders' Investment 32,415 27,628 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 124,894 $ 130,188





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31 December 31 2019 2018 Book Value per Common Share $ 27.11 $ 23.10 Total Shares Outstanding 1,195,866 1,196,187 Backlog $ 79,791 $ 97,354





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 61,895 $ (6,332 ) $ (39,151 ) $ 27,628 Add (Deduct): Net Income 6,589 6,589 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (1,793 ) (1,793 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (9 ) (9 ) Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 68,484 $ (6,341 ) $ (40,944 ) $ 32,415





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 6,589 $ 2,639 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (2,890 ) (4,015 ) Bad Debt Expense 398 161 Depreciation & Amortization 6,248 5,794 Deferred Tax Expense 979 1,182 (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment (36 ) (164 ) Interest on Lease Liability for Financing (17 ) - Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable (1,100 ) (4,856 ) (Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (985 ) (182 ) Dec (Inc) in Inventories 6,126 4,402 (Inc) Dec in Prepayments (644 ) 2,000 (Inc) Dec in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (816 ) - Dec (Inc) in Other Assets 52 (57 ) (Inc) Dec in Deferred Taxes (382 ) (422 ) (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (642 ) (3,065 ) (Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses (1,006 ) (1,805 ) (Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings (6,327 ) (2,500 ) Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 8,223 (1,529 ) Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Operating 1,189 - Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Financing 770 - Inc (Dec) In Long Term Liabilities 206 (1,997 ) Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities $ 15,935 $ (4,414 ) Investing Activities Intangibles (118 ) - Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 49 173 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (4,340 ) (4,838 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (4,409 ) $ (4,665 ) Financing Activities (Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for operating (374 ) - (Repayment) of principal portion of lease liability for financing (147 ) - (Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (4,088 ) 6,313 (Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt (5,893 ) (922 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (9 ) (3 ) Net Cash (Required) Provided for Financing Activities $ (10,511 ) $ 5,388 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (658 ) (2,165 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 357 $ (5,856 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 715 6,571 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 1,072 $ 715

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2019 2018 Domestic $ 40,310 $ 31,188 Mueller BV $ 15,043 $ 14,730 Eliminations $ (87 ) $ (300 ) Net Revenue $ 55,266 $ 45,618

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2019 2018 Domestic $ 144,500 $ 137,090 Mueller BV $ 54,436 $ 65,341 Eliminations $ (1,759 ) $ (1,221 ) Net Revenue $ 197,177 $ 201,210

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2019 2018 Domestic $ 3,319 $ 995 Mueller BV $ 192 $ (1,150 ) Eliminations $ 54 $ 15 Net Income $ 3,565 $ (140 )

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.



Twelve Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2019 2018 Domestic $ 7,412 $ 4,686 Mueller BV $ (805 ) $ (2,083 ) Eliminations $ (18 ) $ 36 Net Income $ 6,589 $ 2,639

B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2019 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, were favorably affected by a $0.1 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, were unfavorably affected by a $2.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.14 for December, 2018 and 1.12 for December, 2019, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2019 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com .