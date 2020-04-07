KOKOMO, Ind., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced, effective April 6th, 2020, a temporary 10% reduction in the base salaries of its President and Chief Executive Officer, its Vice Presidents and other members of the executive team, including the Company’s named executive officers. Additionally, the Board of Directors temporarily reduced its total cash compensation by 10%. The reductions were agreed upon by management and the Board of Directors as part of the Company’s measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. Further, the Company extended its two-week outage to three weeks, ending at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020.



About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

