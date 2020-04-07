VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that it will report its Q1 2020 results on May 5, 2020 and will hold its earnings conference call on May 6, 2020 at 11:00AM Eastern Time (08:00AM Pacific Time). The delay from the previously announced schedule recognizes the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in many employees working remotely.



Conference call details can be found on the Company’s website at www.methanex.com in the Investor Relations section.

