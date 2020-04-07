NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) (“Tufin”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Tufin’s April 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or Offering”).



If you have incurred losses in the shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. you may, no later than June 5, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

According to the filed complaint, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to

North America;



as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and



as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state

information required to be stated therein.

