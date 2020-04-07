New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228032/?utm_source=GNW

healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by inflated cost of healthcare equipment, automation of equipment financing, and demand for full leasing of healthcare equipment. In addition, inflated cost of healthcare equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The healthcare equipment leasing market analysis include segments like products, end-user and geographic landscapes



The healthcare equipment leasing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• DME

• Surgical and therapy equipment

• Personal and home-care equipment

• Storage and transport equipment

• Digital and electronic equipment



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



This study identifies uberization of medical equipment finance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years.

The healthcare equipment leasing market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market sizing

• Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market forecast

• Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market industry analysis





