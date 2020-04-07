NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES APRIL 30, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SYK has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash. The Tender Offer, which was originally set to expire on February 27, 2020, has been extended to April 30, 2020. If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of POPE by Rayonier Inc. (“RYN”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, POPE unitholders can elect to receive either: (i) $125 in cash, (ii) 3.29 shares of RYN common stock, or (iii) 3.929 units of Rayonier Operating Partnership LP for each unit of POPE they own, subject to a proration mechanism which will adjust and prorate the cash and equity option to ensure that each POPE unitholder will receive a portion of the merger consideration in cash and a portion in equity. In accordance with the proration mechanism, the current value of the per-unit merger consideration for POPE unitholders is approximately $101.13 based upon RYN’s April 6, 2020 closing price of $23.13. If you own POPE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/pope-resources/

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)