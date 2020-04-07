GLENVIEW, Ill., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITW (NYSE: ITW) today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders and employees, its annual meeting of stockholders scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, will be held in virtual meeting format only instead of the in-person meeting format previously announced.



To be admitted to the annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ITW2020, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Further information regarding this change to the format of the annual meeting and how to access the meeting can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website (www.itw.com) and in the supplement to the proxy statement filed by ITW with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totalling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com