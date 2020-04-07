



Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 7 April 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH) announces that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 13 March 2020 were duly passed by the required majority at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held earlier today.



The results of the votes on the resolutions are shown in the table below and will be posted on the Company's website at www.acaciapharma.com in the Investors/Shareholder Meetings section.

Votes for % Votes Against % Votes total Votes withheld To receive the consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the auditor for the year ended 31 December 2019 29,933,241 100 0 0 29,933,241 0 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0 To approve amendments to the Directors’ Remuneration Policy approved in 2019 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0 To re-elect Scott Byrd as a Director of the Company 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0 To re-elect Michael Bolinder as a Director of the Company 29,933,241 100 0 0 29,933,241 0 To re-elect Edward Borkowski as a Director of the Company 29,933,241 100 0 0 29,933,241 0 To re-elect John Brown as a Director of the Company 29,933,241 100 0 0 29,933,241 0 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company. 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0 To authorize the Directors of the Company to agree the remuneration of the Company’s auditor. 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0 To authorize the Directors to allot Shares 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0 To authorize the Directors to o disapply pre-emption rights 29,691,156 99.19 242,085 0.81 29,933,241 0

As at the close of business on 3 April 2020 (being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members) there were 64,119,865 shares of 2p each in issue.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

Ali Elsley, Company Secretary

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280 / +44 1223 919765

IR@acaciapharma.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product pipeline aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's lead product, BARHEMSYS® (intravenous amisulpride) is approved in the US for the treatment and prophylaxis of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV), with US launch planned for H2 2020.

BYFAVO™ (intravenous remimazolam), an ultra-short-acting and reversible sedative/anesthetic for use during invasive medical procedures, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy, is in-licensed from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for the US market. The NDA for BYFAVO has been filed with the US FDA and the target PDUFA action date is now 5 July 2020.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK and its US operations are centred in Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "will", "should", "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's business, results of operations, financial position, prospectus, growth or strategies and the industry in which it operates. Save as required by law or applicable regulation, the Company and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.