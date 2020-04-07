



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 7 April 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”), (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces that Alessandro Della Chà has been appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director.

This appointment is in accordance with the right of Cosmo Technologies Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., to appoint a director to the Board under the terms of the strategic in-licensing, investment and loan transaction entered into in January 2020.

Alessandro Della Chà has been a board member of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. since 2006 and has been the Chief Executive Officer since 27 March 2014.

Until 27 March 2014, he was senior partner at Studio Legale Edoardo Ricci e Associati, Milan, where he specialized in company law, mergers and acquisitions. He joined the firm in 1988. From 1987 to 1988 he was assistant of the central director for corporate matters at Fininvest Group. From 1994 to 1998 he was director of II.PP.A.B. Milan (formerly ECA), a charitable institution owning hospitals and specialized in elderly care.

Alessandro Della Chà has a degree in law from the University of Milan, Italy, and an LL.M. in European Union commercial law from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. He is a lecturer in conferences and seminars held by universities and institutions on commercial and company law issues.

Commenting, Scott Byrd, Chairman, said: “I am delighted to welcome Alex as a company director. His background and expertise will be a valuable addition to the board.”

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

Ali Elsley, Company Secretary

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280 / +44 1223 919765

IR@acaciapharma.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product pipeline aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's lead product, BARHEMSYS® (intravenous amisulpride) is approved in the US for the treatment and prophylaxis of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV), with US launch planned for H2 2020.

BYFAVO™ (intravenous remimazolam), an ultra-short-acting and reversible sedative/anesthetic for use during invasive medical procedures, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy, is in-licensed from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for the US market. The NDA for BYFAVO has been filed with the US FDA and the target PDUFA action date is now 5 July 2020.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK and its US operations are centred in Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.