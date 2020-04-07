NORTH READING, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), today announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual meeting format only, on the previously announced date and time of May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. In response to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and in accordance with orders issued by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts limiting public gatherings and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s shareholders, the Annual Meeting will now be held in a virtual meeting format only, and will not be held at a physical location.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2020 are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Shareholders will be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TER20201 by entering the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Shareholders will also be provided an opportunity to ask questions of the Board of Directors and management at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders encountering any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time should call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting log in page.

The Company encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy statement previously distributed. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

The Company has also filed additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Notice to Change the Location of the meeting.

1) Please note this link will be active the day of the Annual Meeting – May 8, 2020. Access prior to that date is restricted.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,400 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.