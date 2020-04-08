New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Live Music Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951593/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on live music market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the increased popularity of live events, growing affordability for high-priced event tickets, and high penetration of mobile devices and Internet. In addition, the increased popularity of live events is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The live music market analysis includes segments as revenue, genre and geographic landscapes.



The live music market is segmented as below:

By Revenue

• Tickets

• Sponsorship

• Merchandising



By Genre

• Pop

• Rock

• Hip-hop

• EDM

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies evolution of mobile ticket sales as one of the prime reasons driving the live music market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our live music market covers the following areas:

• Live Music Market sizing

• Live Music Market forecast

• Live Music Market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001