Burlington, Vermont, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April is Kids Garden Month, and an opportunity to celebrate the joys and wonder of gardening with children. KidsGardening, a national and leading youth garden nonprofit, has created a virtual opportunity to share, inspire, and connect on how to garden together at home. Kids Garden Month offers creative ways to participate and win prizes, no matter a child’s age,ability, or living situation - including s those living in small apartments with limited light and space. The Vermont-based nonprofit has seen an 800% increase in site visits, especially to their ‘garden activity’ pages, demonstrating that many more people are interested in the benefits of gardening with their kids. The benefits of engaging with plants and gardens is well documented, including reduced anxiety and stress, and an increase in creativity and happiness. , Several surveys on this topic are summed up in this article from Psychology Today. Engaging with plants inspires healthy eating and outdoor physical activity, creates community, and ignites curiosity and wonder about our natural world. Educators who receive KidsGardening grants report seeing the following changes when kids garden: 92% increase in environmental attitudes; 82 % increase in community spirit; 80% increase in social skills; and a 73% increase in the consumption of fruits and vegetables. According to Executive Director Rachel Stein, “Kids Garden Month is a culmination of what we do all year and a time to celebrate all the joys a garden brings to children.” “Whether it’s a song about a plant, an ode to a carrot or gardening with kitchen scraps - all ideas are welcome. We can all learn from each other and share gardening inspiration at a time when connection with nature and plants is so important,” continued Stein. To participate in Kids Garden Month, families just need to share how they are gardening together at home, and they’re open to creative ways of gardening including a drawing, song or painting. Educators sharing garden-related content or lessons with their students are also invited to enter. They’re leaving it up to you and/or your kids to decide. If you work with kids who aren't verbal or who don't write, an adult can caption their entry (or not). Prizes will be awarded weekly. Entries may be submitted through social media using the hashtag #GardenTogetheratHome or via their online entry form. KidsGardening is here to support their national community of parents, educators, and gardeners as they think creatively about ideas to get kids gardening and ways to stay connected to nature. Whether you’re a newbie, experienced grower, or somewhere in between, below you will find links to kids garden activities, garden-based educational resources, gardening advice, and other helpful tips to inspire you to just keep growing. The national nonprofit reaches close to half of a million educators, parents and volunteers with free online gardening educational resources and activities. About KidsGardening Gardening changes and improves kids’ lives, their communities, and the planet. KidsGardening has been a leader in the youth gardening movement since launching the Youth Garden Grant in 1982, the first and longest running program of its kind. As a national nonprofit, they inspire and support garden educators, volunteers, and families by offering grants, original educational resources, and by creating a community of dedicated youth garden advocates. Garden-based learning improves nutritional attitudes and educational outcomes, enhances social and emotional learning, and gives rise to environmental stewardship in youth across the country.

