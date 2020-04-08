MONTREAL, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the “Bank”), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 7, 2020, have all been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

The 10 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank:

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld Lise Bastarache 14,473,928 94.82% 790,743 5.18% Sonia Baxendale 14,774,185 96.79% 490,486 3.21% Andrea Bolger 14,788,491 96.88% 476,180 3.12% Michael T. Boychuk 14,802,976 96.98% 461,695 3.02% François Desjardins 14,774,605 96.80% 490,066 3.20% David Morris 14,791,618 96.90% 473,053 3.10% David Mowat 14,794,093 96.93% 470,575 3.07% Michael Mueller 14,787,347 96.88% 477,324 3.12% Michelle R. Savoy 14,759,707 96.69% 504,964 3.31% Susan Wolburgh Jenah 14,769,986 96.76% 494,685 3.24%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be published shortly on https://lbcfg.ca/ , and filed on SEDAR.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group”).

With more than 3,200 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its retail, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.

