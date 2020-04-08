CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NasdaqGS: LK).



The investigation concerns whether Luckin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On April 2, 2020, the Company disclosed that it is investigating reports that senior executives and employees fabricated transactions totaling 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million) and, as a result, investors could not rely on its previous financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

On this news, the price of Luckin’s shares plummeted over 80%

