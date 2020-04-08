New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Lighting Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611125/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industrial lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong government support, rising need for energy-efficient LED bulbs, and upcoming major events and infrastructure projects. In addition, strong government support is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial lighting market analysis include application segment and geographic landscapes.



The industrial lighting market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Traditional technology

• LED technology



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies emergence of internet-connected lightbulbs as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in lighting technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial lighting market covers the following areas:

• Industrial Lighting Market sizing

• Industrial Lighting Market forecast

• Industrial Lighting Market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611125/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001