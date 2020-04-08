LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today the hiring of Peter Lapina from Stifel as a Managing Director and Senior Loan Trader based in New York. With the addition of Mr. Lapina, Imperial Capital continues to expand its fixed income platform. Mr. Lapina is responsible for driving the franchise’s loan and special situations trading.



“We were looking to add an established loan trading professional to expand our leveraged finance capabilities for our clients,” said Tim Sullivan, Imperial Capital’s Global Head of US Credit. “We continue to strategically invest in high-quality sales and trading professionals in order to provide our clients with full-service fixed income trading solutions.”

Mr. Lapina joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in the Credit Sales and Trading Group focusing on Loan Trading. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Lapina spent 2 years as Managing Director and Head of Loan Trading at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc. Previously, Mr. Lapina was the Head of Loan Trading at Guggenheim Securities, LLC. Mr. Lapina also spent eight years at J.P. Morgan focused on loan and distressed trading before beginning his career at Citigroup and Smith Barney. Mr. Lapina earned a Bachelor of Science from St. John’s University.

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies.

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London.

