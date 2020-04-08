Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microlab, a Wireless Telecom Group Company (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that its wideband products for 5G deployment were designed in and selected for the new indoor/outdoor SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Microlab’s products are being used to enable network densification and optimized wireless coverage and capacity for the stadium and entertainment complex, addressing multiple carrier design needs and 5G investments providing reliable, high-quality, unique experiences for over 70,000 fans.



Ultra-wideband Microlab components not only address today’s demands but provide flexibility to adapt with changes in sub-6GHz allocated, licensed, and shared-use frequency bands. This provides for a cost-effective solution for evolving wireless technology and standards and eliminates the need to rip and replace today’s solutions for future network design changes which protects investments in the multi-billion-dollar stadium for years to come.

“We continue to see growth in adoption of our ultra-wideband solutions from customers including Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), neutral host operators and enterprise integrators to ensure their deployments can support FR1 5G NR (New Radio) bands and enable seamless voice coverage and fast, reliable data connections,” says Walt Strickler, VP of Product Management. “We made a comprehensive upgrade to these Microlab products to deliver the performance, quality and reliability expected by Microlab customers over the entire sub-6GHz band.”

Microlab wideband solutions include a broad portfolio of products like combiners, filters, cables, power dividers, terminations, tappers and couplers. Traditionally, products like these have been available in narrowband configurations designed for specific carrier usage in licensed bands. Ultra-wideband components continue to deliver the performance required in those bands but now extend that performance to emerging bands such as CBRS, C-Band and unlicensed sub-6GHz spectrum all in a single component. Microlab components, systems, and solutions are widely relied upon for indoor and outdoor DAS/D-RAN networks to enable new avenues of capacity improvement and are readily available from inventory at Microlab and through wide distribution network.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is www.wtcom.com .

