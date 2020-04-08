NORTHPORT, N.Y., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechLeaders Consulting, LLC today announced the availability of iROfficeMD – a comprehensive solution for physicians allowing practices to use their available existing providers and office staff efficiently from home office or remote settings. The solution is the combined work of TechLeaders Consulting LLC, Globus Eight, HCLS Consulting and PracticePro – the nation’s Top-Ten Healthcare Consulting Companies accelerating independent practices.



In a COVID-19 environment, where hospitals are flooded and independent physicians’ offices are empty, a group of leading New York-based Healthcare consulting firms have created a service that allows providers to support the National Healthcare imperatives by protecting staff, maintaining continuity of care and keeping in touch with patients while reducing 911 calls, hospitalizations and emergency room load.

The iROfficeMD solution provides:

Optimized Scheduling – Works with limited to no front staff

Visual Telemedicine – Provider is quarantined and offers safe encounters

Maximized Reimbursements – During the Covid-19 crisis

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our practice had to become a fully remote office environment and TechLeaders Consulting came to us with the iROfficeMD solution, seamlessly allowed our practice to provide remote patient care. We were virtually seeing patients and keeping our practice operating in just a few days without changing our current systems,” said Jay Youngerman MD, Long Island ENT Associates.

The iROfficeMD solution leverages the practices/providers existing systems and extends them into their staff’s homes offices. It enables patients to continue connecting to the practice and schedule appointments via voice, video, text, email or fax supporting our national imperative of social distancing in addition to allowing practices to have a common access point to view remote requests from patients, schedule a Telemed visit and receive phone calls.

“We believe this solution is vital to the maintenance of a small to medium-size health care providers practice to adjust to the remote working environment,” said Marni Ehrlich, CEO, TechLeaders Consulting LLC.

“Patient anxiety; health issues can be resolved in the safety of their home using visual visit with a doctor”, noted Ankur Bansal, CEO, HCLS Consulting LLC. “This in-turn reduces visits to Urgent Care or Emergency Room therefore reducing the stress on the system.”

“We believe independent practices can survive this pandemic storm and use this time to re-orient using appropriate CPT codes maintain their staff,” Said Kevin, CEO, PracticePro.

To learn more about or to request a consultation for iROfficeMD, visit the website at www.iROfficeMD.com or call 786-310-6773.

ABOUT THE GROUP

TechLeaders Consulting, LLC is a top-ten healthcare consulting company and leading implementation agent for HIT for the New York State eHealth Collaborative.

Globus Eight is an IT Services company that providers 24X7 Support for Healthcare Providers

HCLS is a leading practice transformation and telemedicine consulting firm

PracticePro is a leading Medical Revenue Growth and Enhancement firm.

Contact info:

Marni Ehrlich CEO

TechLeaders Consulting, LLC

631-757-6363 (office)

mehrlich@tleaders.net



