SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS).

Investors, who purchased shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that certain materials supporting Gossamer's initial public offering ("IPO"), and certain of Gossamer’s post-IPO public filings, misled investors or otherwise omitted material facts relevant to Gossamer’s GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies.

More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis' oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) declined from $19.00 per share at its IPO to as low as $7.52 per share on March 18, 2020.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

