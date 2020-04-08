Portland, OR, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immunosuppressants market is anticipated to reach $42,511.37 million by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, reveals a latest research report published by Big Market Research.

The report provides an extensive analysis of driving factors, key segments, growth opportunities, regional markets, and top companies of the immunosuppressants industry. Additionally, the regional competitive scenario is outlined in the report which is assisted by new entrants, investors, and leading market players to determine developing economies. The detailed insights offered in the report can help in assisting market vendors to develop strategies for the future and to strengthen their position in the global industry.

According to the published Global Immunosuppressants Market Research Report, growing prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as alopecia areata, multiple sclerosis, and arthritis is the major factor that driving the growth of immunosuppressants market. In addition, growing occurrences of organ failure and upsurge in organ transplants such as liver & kidney transplant is further expected to impel the market growth. Increasing usage of tissue engineering for implants, and increase in disposable income along with growing awareness amongst people in the developing economies is predicted to create profitable opportunities for market in the coming years. However, high costs associated with drugs and lack of availability of organ donors will hamper the growth of immunosuppressants market.

Furthermore, research report provides detailed segmentation of the global immunosuppressants market based on drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is categorized into corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), anti-proliferative agents, mTOR inhibitors, and others. Dpeneding on indication, the industry is classified into autoimmune disorders, organ transplantation, and non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Based on distribution channel, the industry is classified into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. On the basis of region, the report divides the market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players listed in this report include:

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mylan Laboratories Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG Sanofi S.A

In addition, the report offers an executive summary of R&D activities and recent product launches of each player in the market. This detailed information helps the market vendors to understand the competitive scenario and take noteworthy steps to obtain major market share.

The report clearly specifies that the immunosuppressants industry has accomplished substantial growth since 2019. The market estimations showcased in the report have been a result of assumptions and proven research methodologies. Thus, the research report is a valuable source that offers information and analysis on every facet of the market. For more details on this report click on the link below.

