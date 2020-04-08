TALLINN, Estonia, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European-based crypto exchange CoinField announced the listing of Sologenic (SOLO) token on a leading cryptocurrency exchange HitBTC . The listing is part of a long-term strategy by the SOLO Business Development team to offer SOLO tokens on a large number of top cryptocurrency exchanges around the globe.



Trading on HitBTC commenced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Sologenic trades under the trading symbol of “SOLO,” and this new listing will include the trading pair of SOLO/USDT. In a statement, Peter Swen from HitBTC’s marketing team said, “We always welcome the opportunity to onboard assets that can both enrich the trading experience on our platform and contribute unique value to the digital asset sector. Sologenic has that potential, so we are pleased to be able to bring it into the fold here.”





“We believe that today’s announcement will help to greatly increase the trading volume of SOLO as we are partnering up with one of the most popular and transparent exchanges - HitBTC,” said Bob Ras, Co-Creator of Sologenic.



The Sologenic infrastructure connects traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets and enables cryptocurrency trades against any asset class. In addition to rapidly growing options through decentralized exchanges, SOLO holders will also soon be able to tokenize and trade over 40,000 assets on-demand, such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from 30 traditional global exchanges.



About Sologenic:

Sologenic is a sophisticated ecosystem built on top of the XRP ledger. It facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from top 30+ global stock exchanges. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com



About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the license numbers FVR001049 & FRK000941.



About HitBTC:

HitBTC is a crypto exchange with over 800 trading pairs. The platform was created in 2013 and provides exchange, custodial, and other related services. Despite its long tenure in the crypto space, HitBTC has remained one of the few exchanges whose security has never been compromised. HitBTC offers a range of APIs such as REST, WebSocket and FIX API. The exchange’s UI was developed to meet the needs of the most demanding and sophisticated traders.



Press & Media Inquiries

Darren Amner, darren.amner@coinfield.com

778-945-0222

