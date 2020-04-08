New York, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market by Product, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04753174/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of HPLC systems is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.



Adoption of HPLC Instrument is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The acceptance of HPLC instruments is expected to rise due to the growing prevalence of patented studies and clinical trials.Growth in the research & development of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food industry, agricultural industry, cosmetics, diagnostics, and forensic sciences will drive the growth of this segment.



Consumables will also show a higher growth rate during the forecast period.



The clinical research segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

An increase in drug development studies, testing for raw materials, analysis of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, sulfur, chlorine, and oxygen in organic compounds and determining the presence of impurities has created a demand for advanced analysis equipment. An increase in research in various countries and a growth in clinical trial studies shows growth opportunities for this market.



The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global HPLC market.Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in the funding for R&D, a growing number of preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and the increasing food and agricultural industry in Canada.



On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asian region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales of biosimilars and generics in Japan, and the growth in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China are some of the major factors driving the growth of the HPLC market in this region.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 41%, Tier 2: 26%, and Tier 3: 21%

• By Category (Demand-side): Pharmaceutical Companies: 83% and Biotechnology company: 17%

• By Designation: C-level: 39%, Director-level: 25%, and Managers: 23%

• By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 31%, Asia: 23%, and the RoW: 17%



The HPLC market is well established owing to the dominance of prominent market players, such as Waters (US), Agilent (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Showa Denko (Japan), Gilson (US), Phenomenex (US), JASCO (US), Hamilton Company (US), SIELC (US), Orochem (US), YMC Co. Ltd. (Japan), Restek (US), Trajan Scientific (Australia), and Tosoh Bioscience LLC (Japan).



