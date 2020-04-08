The Board has in a board meeting today, 8 April 2020, approved the Integrated Annual Report, including sustainability reporting and complete 2019 annual accounts. Profit before tax is MNOK 841 and the profit after tax is MNOK 645. There are no significant changes from the preliminary report (Q4 2019). The integrated report is published today and is also available on the Company’s website https://www.griegseafood.no/inverstors/annual-reports/.

The Board has today, 8 April 2020, recommended not to accrue for dividend based on the annual financial statements for 2019, due to the uncertainty caused by the current coronavirus situation.

The Board has resolved to request an authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to pay dividend later in the year. The Board propose a stable and good dividend policy, however, the Board will consider the financial situation and follow the framework provided for pursuant to the provisions of the Public Limited Companies Act.





For more information, contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO, Grieg Seafood ASA

+47 90 77 14 41

andreas.kvame@griegseafood.com

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, Grieg Seafood ASA

+47 90 84 52 52

atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, specializing in Atlantic salmon. The Group has a production target of 100 000 tonnes gutted weight in 2020. Our farming facilities are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia in Canada and Shetland in the UK. 861 people are employed by the Group at year end 2019.

Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. Our headquarters are situated in Bergen, Norway. The business development of Grieg Seafood ASA focuses on profitable growth, sustainable use of the ocean and being the preferred supplier to selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment