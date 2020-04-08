New York, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market by Material, Type, Degree of Internal Pressure, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04268635/?utm_source=GNW

6billion in 2020and is projected to reach USD 37.0billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors such as the growing demand for ready-to-eat snacks and canned food & beverages across the globe are associated with the growth of the metal cans market in the food & beverage industry.

• By material, the aluminumsegmentaccounted for the larger share in 2018.



The aluminum segment accounted for a major share in the global food & beverage metal cans market, on the basis of material, in 2018. Aluminum is majorly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of metal cans.Aluminum is a very cost-effective raw material used in the food & beverage industry and can customize the packaging with colors, 3D prints, and embossing. Due to its properties such as lightweight, impermeable, and high flexibility makes it optimal as a material for packaging, the segment accounted for a significant share in the food & beverage metal cans market.



By degree of internal pressure, the pressurized cansegment in the food & beverage metal cansmarket is estimated to account for the larger share.



Based on degree of internal pressure, the food & beverage metal cans market is segmented into pressurized cans and vacuum cans.The pressurized cans are estimated to account for the larger share for food & beverage metal cans market, because of their high usage in the beverage industry. Pressurized cans are light in weight and reduce the cost of logistics, therefore driving the market for beverage cans. These cans are suitable for the packaging of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages such as beer, wine, sports drinks, and fruit juices.Hence, the demand for pressurized cans is high in the beverage metal cans market.

North Americaaccounted for the largest share in the food & beverage metal cans market, due to the higher acceptability and growing awareness toward sustainability issues.



The food & beverage metal cans market in the North Americanregion is largely driven by growing consumer awareness toward environmental sustainability.North America is among the biggest consumer of aluminum cans and is mainly dominated by a large number of consumers for packaged food and beverages in the world.



Strong investment in R&D and technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the domestic production of food & beverage metal cans in North America.



The global food & beverage metal cans marketis segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, AsiaPacific,South America,and RoW (the Middle East & Africa).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2 -30%,and Tier 3 -25%

• By Designation:C-level - 25%,D-level -40%, and Others*-35%

• By Region:Asia Pacific - 55%, Europe - 20%, North America - 15%,and RoW**- 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Crown Holdings, Inc (US)

• Ball Corporation (US)

• Silgan Holdings Inc. (US)

• Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

• CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland)

• Kian Joo Group (Malaysia)

• CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

• Huber Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

• CCL Industries (US)

• Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (Japan)

• Universal Can Corporation (Japan)

• Independent Can Company (US)

• Visy (Australia)

• Mauser Packaging Solution (Germany)

• Lageen Food Packaging (Israel)

• Massilly Holding S.A.S (France)

• P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd. (UK)

• Unimpack (Netherlands)

• Müller und Bauer GmbH (Germany)

• Allied Cans (Canada)



Research Coverage

This report segmentsthefood & beverage metal cans market, on the basis ofmaterial, type, degree of internal pressure, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food & beverage metal cansmarket, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



