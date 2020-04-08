REPLACEMENT - Transaction in Own Shares

8 April 2020

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made in replacement of the Transaction in Own Shares announcement released at 17:32 on April 7, 2020

In the announcement submitted to market at 17:32 on April 7, 2020 regarding a transaction in own shares, the aggregated information on “A” shares purchased was incorrectly stated. It is corrected below.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 7 April 2020 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares and “B” Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid



Lowest price paid



Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue 07 April 2020 191,988 17.6900 EUR 17.1480 EUR 17.4858 EUR BATS (BXE) 07 April 2020 367,255 17.6900 EUR 17.1540 EUR 17.4876 EUR Chi-X (CXE)

Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “B” shares purchased Highest price paid



Lowest price paid



Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue 07 April 2020 710,602 1,479.00 GBp 1,448.20 GBp 1,469.38 GBp LSE 07 April 2020 44,949 1,474.00 GBp 1,448.80 GBp 1,465.72 GBp BATS (BXE) 07 April 2020 50,871 1,474.00 GBp 1,448.80 GBp 1,465.27 GBp Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the seventh tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the seventh tranche of its share buyback programme on January 30, 2020.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 30, 2020 up to and including April 27, 2020.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment