IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued that same day after the market close. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Koji Shinohara, Chief Financial Officer.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13701829.

The webcast will be available at www.kurasushi.com under the investors section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 25 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexis Tessier or Fitzhugh Taylor

(657) 333-4010

investor@kurausa.com