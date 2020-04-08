TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on April 7, 2020, the nine director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 19, 2020 were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Withheld Peter F. Cohen 54,683,829 98.95 % 581,928 1.05 % John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr. 54,811,471 99.18 % 454,286 0.82 % Christopher Galvin 53,439,802 96.70 % 1,825,955 3.30 % P. Jane Gavan 52,565,634 95.11 % 2,700,123 4.89 % Stephen J. Harper 52,784,480 95.51 % 2,481,277 4.49 % Jay S. Hennick 53,716,960 97.20 % 1,548,797 2.80 % Katherine M. Lee 54,810,899 99.18 % 454,858 0.82 % Benjamin F. Stein 53,443,941 96.70 % 1,821,816 3.30 % L. Frederick Sutherland 54,887,678 99.32 % 378,079 0.68 %

In addition, at the meeting, Colliers shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year and a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation as disclosed in Colliers’ management information circular.

