The Alliance is a government-industry consortium that is a leading voice on biosecurity issues in the United States

Long Beach, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI), focused on the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics to address global medical indications, especially those of unmet medical need, today announced that the company has accepted an invitation to join the Alliance for Biosecurity. The Alliance, based in Washington, DC, is composed of biosecurity industry leaders, dedicated to the research and development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics against biological threats, including bioterrorism pathogens and emerging infectious diseases.

“It is an honor for EMBI to join this consortium that advocates for public policies and funding to support an array of public health responses to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, including the rapid development, production, stockpiling, and distribution of critically needed medical countermeasures,” commented Brian Murphy, MD, Emerald Bioscience CEO, who also has extensive experience in both basic science research and clinical drug development against infectious diseases.

“We are pleased to welcome EMBI as the 21st member of the Alliance for Biosecurity,” said Alliance for Biosecurity Chair Chris Frech. “It is important that we have well-rounded industry knowledge to address global public health threats. Including EMBI’s innovative approach in our collective voice allows the Alliance to accurately represent industry in these situations”, Frech added.

“EMBI has been involved in addressing infections related to resistant organisms since our anti-infective program was inaugurated in late 2015 to develop a cannabinoid cocktail against methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). We plan to expand that established program to assess activity against other types of bacterial, as well as viral, threats to society,” noted Dr. Murphy.

About the Alliance for Biosecurity

The Alliance for Biosecurity promotes a stronger, more effective partnership between government, the biopharmaceutical industry, and other stakeholders in order to advance their shared goal of developing critically needed medical countermeasures. The Alliance also seeks to develop sound public policy proposals that could bolster national efforts to rapidly develop, produce, stockpile, and distribute medical countermeasures. For more information, visit https://www.allianceforbiosecurity.com/

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Emerald is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Emerald's strategy is to clinically develop a number of proprietary biosynthetic compounds, alone or in combination with corporate partners.

For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life

CONTACT

Douglas Cesario

Chief Financial Officer

Email: doug@emeraldbio.life

Phone: 949-336-3437

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, and business strategy. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.