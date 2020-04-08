WAYNE, Pa., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, has been selected as a 2020 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 12th consecutive year.



Each year, Inbound Logistics’ editors research capabilities based on submitted questionnaires and other sources, then select 100 technology providers offering solutions designed to meet business logistics managers’ supply chain challenges. Elemica was chosen for helping businesses transform their supply chains with their digital transformation solutions.

“One way for businesses to get ahead of their competitors is to connect their supply chain to a Digital Supply Network where all business stakeholders have access to the same data points, facilitating decision making that drives value through the supply chain,” said David Cahn, Global Marketing Director at Elemica. “Thank you to the Inbound Logistics team for choosing Elemica from among hundreds of submissions to this prominent list.”

“The importance of supply chain and logistics technology solutions have been brought to the forefront for many businesses as a result of the current situation that we all face,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor-in-Chief, Inbound Logistics magazine. “Our audience is expressing increased interest in how technology solutions can help provide visibility and hone execution.”



The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in all the April 2020 magazine edition, and will be posted online by the end of April. The Top 100 data drives the Logistics IT Decision Support Tool at www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/search-tool/logistics-it , where the Inbound Logistics audience can enter their IT requirements and match the solutions providers best suited to their needs.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .